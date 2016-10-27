Oct 27 Futaba Industrial Co Ltd :

* Says it to set up an auto parts manufacturing company in India, with another investor, in Jan. 2017

* Says the new company with tentative name of Futaba Industrial Gujarat Private Limited and to be capitalized at 1 billion rupee or about 1.55 billion yen

