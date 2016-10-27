Oct 27 Jiangsu Aoyang Technology Corp Ltd :

* Expects net profit for 2016 to increase by 69.3 percent to 113.5 percent, or to be 230 million yuan to 290 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 135.9 million yuan

* Comments that increased profitability of viscose staple fiber business and the steady development of health industry business are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ife0fR

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)