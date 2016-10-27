UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 27 Jiangsu Aoyang Technology Corp Ltd :
* Expects net profit for 2016 to increase by 69.3 percent to 113.5 percent, or to be 230 million yuan to 290 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 135.9 million yuan
* Comments that increased profitability of viscose staple fiber business and the steady development of health industry business are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ife0fR
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources