Oct 27 Huawei Culture Co Ltd :

* Expects net profit for 2016 to increase by 150 percent to 200 percent, or to be 300.9 million yuan to 361.0 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 120.3 million yuan

* Comments that the breakthrough growth of film and television drama business, as well as increased investment income are the main reasons for the forecast

