Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 27 Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing Co., Ltd. :
* Says the co signed memorandum of cooperation with Taiwan-based firm Innolux Corporation to specify it as strategic cooperation supplier
* Says Innolux Corporation will provide the co with LCD products at the most competitive price
* Says the co's wholly owned unit also signed memorandum of cooperation with a Shenzhen-based internet technology firm for cooperation of intelligent TV manufacturing
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/O8cAUF
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)