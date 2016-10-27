Oct 27 Jiangxi Huangshanghuang Group Food Co Ltd :

* Expects net profit for 2016 to increase by 20 percent to 50 percent, or to be 73.1 million yuan to 91.3 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 60.9 million yuan

* Comments that increased product gross margin is the main reason for the forecast

