Oct 27 Shenzhen SDG Information Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 80 percent to 130 percent, or to be 165.5 million yuan to 211.5 million yuan, compared to net profit of 2015 (91.9 million yuan)

* Says two new units merged and increased sales in Shenzhen-based unit as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/0XiNU8

