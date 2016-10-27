Oct 27 Xi'an Catering Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to be 6.6 million yuan to 15.6 million yuan, compared to net loss of 2015 (31.6 million yuan)

* Comments that compensation income from branch as the main reason for the forecast

