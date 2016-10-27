Oct 27 Japan Third Party Co Ltd :

* Says an individual's voting rights in the co decreased to 0 percent from 12.9 percent

* Says a Japan-based firm OFF's voting rights in the co increased to 30.6 percent from 0 percent

* Says the changes are effective on Oct. 21

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/7feHmj

