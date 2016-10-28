Oct 28 Beijing SL Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Sees full year net profit to decrease by 10 percent to 30 percent, or to be 402.5 million yuan to 517.5 million yuan

* Says 2015 net profit was 575.0 million yuan

* The reason is effect of industry policy

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/907OhZ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)