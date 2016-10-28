BRIEF-Quest Diagnostics posts Q4 diluted EPS of $1.09 per share
* Reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.31 excluding items
Oct 28 Beijing SL Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Sees full year net profit to decrease by 10 percent to 30 percent, or to be 402.5 million yuan to 517.5 million yuan
* Says 2015 net profit was 575.0 million yuan
* The reason is effect of industry policy
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/907OhZ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.31 excluding items
* Pfizer announces positive top-line results from phase 2 study of investigational clostridium difficile vaccine for the prevention of c. Difficile infection
* Ceo says new research company to concentrate on development, focus on research for 1-2 years