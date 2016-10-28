Oct 28 Playwith Inc

* Says it will issue the 13th unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds to raise 5.7 billion won in proceeds for operations

* Says coupon price is 1 percent and yield to maturity is 3 percent for the bonds

* Conversion price is 10,128 won per share

