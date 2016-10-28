UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 28 Playwith Inc
* Says it will issue the 13th unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds to raise 5.7 billion won in proceeds for operations
* Says coupon price is 1 percent and yield to maturity is 3 percent for the bonds
* Conversion price is 10,128 won per share
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/O3zXCZ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources