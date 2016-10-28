Oct 28 ADTechnology Co Ltd :

* Says an issuance of bonus shares to all shareholders in a ratio of 1:1(1 bonus share for each share held) to shareholders of record on Nov. 14

* Total amount is 4.0 million bonus shares

* Expected listing date is Nov. 29 for the bonus shares

