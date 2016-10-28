Oct 28 Guangdong Yantang Dairy Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 96.1 million yuan to 124.9 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 96.1 million yuan

* Comments that increased sales income is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/IgYuge

