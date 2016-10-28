Oct 28 Goldenmax International Technology Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 330 percent to 380 percent, or to be 232.7 million yuan to 259.8 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 54.1 million yuan

* Comments that increased sales price and sales volume of copper-clad laminate is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/E3zXp7

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)