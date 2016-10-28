Oct 28 Guangdong Shirongzhaoye Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 9.6 percent to 48.7 percent, or to be 70 million yuan to 95 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 63.9 million yuan

* Comments that increased sales carry-over income and sales gross margin of real estate are the main reasons for the forecast

