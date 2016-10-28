Oct 28 Tianjin Printronics Circuit Corp :

* Expects net loss for 2016 to be 50 million yuan to 60 million yuan

* Says the net loss of 2015 was 48.3 million yuan

* Comments that decreased orders and increased costs on raw materials are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/T5rEuk

