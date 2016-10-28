Oct 28 Sanlux Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to decrease by 20 percent to increase by 10 percent, or to be 197.5 million yuan to 271.6 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 246.9 million yuan

* Comments that decreased sales income and increased costs are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/e1yomN

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)