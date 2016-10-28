Oct 28 Wanda Cinema Line Co Ltd :

* Expects net profit for 2016 to increase by 10 percent to 30 percent, or to be 1.30 billion yuan to 1.54 billion yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 1.19 billion yuan

* Comments that the development of industry consolidation and the promotion of the "Member +" strategy are the main reasons for the forecast

