Oct 28 Jiangsu Jiangyin Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to decrease by 8 percent to 0 percent, or to be 749.3 million yuan to 814.5 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 814.5 million yuan

* Comments that difficult operating environment is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/lzGpYd

