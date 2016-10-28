BRIEF-Attilan Group Ltd responds to SGX queries
* Responds to queries on announcement raised by Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited in its email dated 18 January 2017
Oct 28 Jiangsu Jiangyin Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. :
* Sees net profit for 2016 to decrease by 8 percent to 0 percent, or to be 749.3 million yuan to 814.5 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 814.5 million yuan
* Comments that difficult operating environment is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/lzGpYd
* SL Green, National Pension Service Of Korea and Hines form joint venture for ownership of one vanderbilt
* Columbia Banking System announces increased regular cash dividend of $0.22