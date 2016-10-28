Oct 28 Elec-tech International Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 0 percent to 50 percent, or to be 19.9 million yuan to 29.8 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 19.9 million yuan

* Comments that increased investment return is the main reason for the forecast

