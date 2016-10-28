Oct 28 Sanyo Shokai Ltd :

* Says 249 employees took up the offer of the early-retirement program announced on June 24

* Effective date of retirement is Dec. 31

* A premium will be added to the normal retirement allowance of eligible applicants

* Says eligible applicants will also have the option to receive job-placement assistance

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Ot00jk

