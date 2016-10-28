Oct 28 Shandong Longlive Bio-technology Co Ltd :

* Expects net profit for 2016 to increase by 180 percent to 230 percent, or to be 88.8 million yuan to 113.4 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 49.3 million yuan

* Comments that financial result consolidation of newly merged companies is the main reason for the forecast

