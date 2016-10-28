UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 28 Shandong Longlive Bio-technology Co Ltd :
* Expects net profit for 2016 to increase by 180 percent to 230 percent, or to be 88.8 million yuan to 113.4 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 49.3 million yuan
* Comments that financial result consolidation of newly merged companies is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/5W5hqA
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources