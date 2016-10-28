Oct 28 Yantai Shuangta Food Co Ltd :

* Expects net profit for 2016 to fluctuate by -40 percent to 10 percent, or to be 114.3 million yuan to 209.6 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 190.6 million yuan

* Comments that the volatility of capacity utilization and the large input in pre-operation and R & D of part of products are the main reasons for the forecast

