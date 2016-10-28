BRIEF-Quest Diagnostics posts Q4 diluted EPS of $1.09 per share
* Reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.31 excluding items
Oct 28 Astellas Pharma Inc :
* Astellas says to buy Ganymed Pharmaceuticals for EUR 422 million ($460 million)
* Astellas says to pay up to EUR 860 million in contingent payments depending on progress in development of Ganymed's IMAB362 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9173 euros) (Reporting By Chris Gallagher)
* Pfizer announces positive top-line results from phase 2 study of investigational clostridium difficile vaccine for the prevention of c. Difficile infection
* Ceo says new research company to concentrate on development, focus on research for 1-2 years