Oct 28 DMG Entertainment and Media Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 25.4 percent to 39.3 percent, or to be 720 million yuan to 800 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 574.3 million yuan

* Comments that increased sales of film and television entertainment business is the main reason for the outlook

