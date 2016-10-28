BRIEF-IBM expands choices for powerai developers with Tensorflow
* IBM expands choices for powerai developers with Tensorflow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 28 DMG Entertainment and Media Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 25.4 percent to 39.3 percent, or to be 720 million yuan to 800 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 574.3 million yuan
* Comments that increased sales of film and television entertainment business is the main reason for the outlook
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/7Dl6EZ
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* IBM expands choices for powerai developers with Tensorflow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lions Gate Entertainment - Lionsgate UK takes equity stake in potboiler television Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clearfield reports fiscal first quarter 2017 results; revenues to tier 1 customers expand