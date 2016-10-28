Oct 28 Fujian SBS Zipper Science&Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 20 percent to 50 percent, or to be 86.4 million yuan to 108.0 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 72.0 million yuan

* Comments that product and client structure optimization, cost control and low price materials are the main reasons for the outlook

