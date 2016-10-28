Oct 28 Shenzhen Terca Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees full year net profit to decrease by 10 percent to 60 percent, or to be 4.4 million yuan to 9.8 million yuan

* Says 2015 net profit was 10.9 million yuan

* The reasons are effect of subsidizing policies for the new energy automobiles and construction delay of project under construction in Xi'an

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/gdpsxk

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)