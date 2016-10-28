Oct 28 Zhejiang Jiaxin Silk Co., Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 0 percent to 50 percent, or to be 58.4 million yuan to 87.6 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 58.4 million yuan

* Comments that increased sales of silk business, improved productivity and cost control are the main reasons for the outlook

