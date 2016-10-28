UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 28 Zhejiang Jiaxin Silk Co., Ltd :
* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 0 percent to 50 percent, or to be 58.4 million yuan to 87.6 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 58.4 million yuan
* Comments that increased sales of silk business, improved productivity and cost control are the main reasons for the outlook
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/JWH3Yj
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources