Oct 28 Fujian Zhangzhou Development :

* Says it issued the 1st tranche of short-term financing notes for 2016 worth 200 million yuan on Oct. 26

* Says the notes are each with par value of 100 yuan, a term of 365 days and an interest rate of 4 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ND4hiN

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)