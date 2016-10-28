Oct 28 Jiangsu Huaxicun Co Ltd :

* Says net profit of 2016 expected to increase by 530 percent to 580 percent, or to be 540.6 million to 583.5 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 85.8 million yuan

* Says that increased investment profit is main reason for the forecast

* 2016 reported net profit of 550 million yuan - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/tlkbmd

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)