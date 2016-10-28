Oct 28 Beijing Unistrong Science and Technology Co., Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 56.8 percent to 81.6 percent, or to be 95 million yuan to 110 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 60.6 million yuan

* Comments that increased orders and sales caused by new mergers are the main reasons for the outlook

