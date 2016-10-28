Oct 28 Ningbo Huaxiang Electronic Co Ltd :

* Sees full year net profit to increase by 300 percent to 330 percent, or to be 642.0 million yuan to 690.1 million yuan

* Says 2015 net profit was 160.5 million yuan

* The reasons are leadership of new management team and increased sales of main customers

