Zhejiang Yinlun Machinery Co Ltd :

* Expects net profit for 2016 to increase by 15 percent to 30 percent, or to be 230.5 million yuan to 260.5 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 200.4 million yuan

* Comments that improved manufacturing and management capabilities, as well as the development of new customers and new products are the main reasons for the forecast

