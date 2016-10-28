Oct 28 Zhejiang Double Arrow Rubber Co., Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to decrease by 20 percent to 50 percent, or to be 53.4 million yuan to 85.5 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 106.8 million yuan

* Comments that increased price of raw material is the main reason for the outlook

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/f08fYm

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)