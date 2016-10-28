(Corrects numbers in first and second bullets. Company itself corrects its statement.)

Oct 28 Suzhou Hesheng Special Material Co Ltd :

* Expects net profit for 2016 to fluctuate by -20 percent to 20 percent, or to be 22.6 million yuan to 33.9 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 28.3 million yuan

* Comments that decreased sales revenue is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/MWNklk

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)