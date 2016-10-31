Oct 31 Bus Online Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 728.2 percent to 777.9 percent, or to be 90 million yuan to 95.4 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 10.9 million yuan

* Comments that involved profit of newly acquired subsidiary is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/hEpfwO

