UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 28 Beijing Sanfo Outdoor Products Co., Ltd :
* Sees net profit for 2016 to fluctuate by -25 percent to 25 percent, or to be 23.1 million yuan to 38.5 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 30.8 million yuan
* Comments that increased sales of retail and ecommerce business, as well as increased costs and expenses on labor and new business are the main reasons for the outlook
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/OCLdFE
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources