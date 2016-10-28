Oct 28 Beijing Sanfo Outdoor Products Co., Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to fluctuate by -25 percent to 25 percent, or to be 23.1 million yuan to 38.5 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 30.8 million yuan

* Comments that increased sales of retail and ecommerce business, as well as increased costs and expenses on labor and new business are the main reasons for the outlook

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/OCLdFE

Further company coverage:

(Beijing Headline News)