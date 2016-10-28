Oct 28 Henan Splendor Science & Technology Co Ltd :

* Expects net profit for 2016 to increase by 15 percent to 45 percent, or to be 86.2 million yuan to 108.6 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 74.9 million yuan

* Comments that increased VAT super-tax refund received is the main reason for the forecast

