Oct 28 Haixin Foods Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to be 2 million yuan to 16 million yuan

* Says the net loss of 2015 was 395.1 million yuan

* Comments that increased sales of frozen products, controlled costs and improved productivity are the main reasons for the outlook

