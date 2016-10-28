UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 28 Haixin Foods Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for 2016 to be 2 million yuan to 16 million yuan
* Says the net loss of 2015 was 395.1 million yuan
* Comments that increased sales of frozen products, controlled costs and improved productivity are the main reasons for the outlook
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/4lmdbs
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources