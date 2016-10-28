BRIEF-Chemung Financial Corp Q4 earnings per share $0.62
* Chemung Financial Corporation reports annual and fourth quarter 2016 net income of $10.0 million, or $2.11 per share, and $3.0 million, or $0.62 per share
Oct 28 AVIC Real Estate Holding Company Limited :
* Says it plans to sell 51 percent stake in Shenzhen-based dry cleaning unit
* Says the selling price is not disclosed
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/L2GeJV
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* First Bancorp. announces earnings for quarter and year ended December 31, 2016
* State Bank Financial Corporation reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results