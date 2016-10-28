Oct 28 Concord Securities :

* Says it will repurchase 20 million shares of its common stock (a 3.2 percent stake) during the period from Oct. 28 to Dec. 27

* Says the price range of shares to be repurchased is T$5.5 per share ~ T$9 per share

* Total share repurchase consideration is T$876.2 million

