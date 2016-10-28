Oct 28 SIIX Corp :

* Says it plans to use 50 million yuan to set up SIIX HUBEI Co., Ltd. in China

* Says it plans to use 4 million euros to set up SIIX Hungary Kft.

* Says both of the units to be engaged in processing and implementation of electronic parts

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/acilbN; goo.gl/ITYXqo

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)