Oct 28 Rakuten Inc :

* Says it plans to buy total shares outstanding of Soukai Drug Co.,Ltd for about 8.9 billion yen

* Says it to buy about 94.58 percent voting rights in Tokyo-based firm Soukai Drug Co.,Ltd from Sumitomo Corp , for about 8.4 billion yen in December

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/aBRSZp

