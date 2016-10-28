Oct 28 Tecon Biology Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 30 percent to 60 percent, or to be 319.5 million yuan to 393.3 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 245.8 million yuan

* Comments that increased income from pig-breeding business is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Cm0nGk

