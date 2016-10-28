Oct 28 Joyoung Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 0 percent to 20 percent, or to be 620 million yuan to 744 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 620 million yuan

* Comments that increased sales income is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/12tCnK

