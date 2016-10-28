BRIEF-Beijing Interact Technology sees FY 2016 net profit up 4.9 pct to 10.1 pct
* Sees FY 2016 net profit to increase by 4.9 percent to 10.1 percent, or to be 60 million yuan to 63 million yuan
Oct 28 Fasteps Co Ltd :
* Says BMI(Japan) Investment Holdings Limited's voting rights in the co increases to 29.86 percent from 0 percent
* Says a Tokyo-based firm that engaged in consulting, investment business with unchanged 477,000 shares, while voting rights in the co decreases to 10.01 percent from 14.27 percent
* Says a Tokyo-based investment firm's voting rights in the co decreases to 9.67 percent from 13.79 percent, with unchanged 461,000 shares
* Says the changes are effective on Oct. 28
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ut5Hpo
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Sees FY 2016 net profit to increase by 4.9 percent to 10.1 percent, or to be 60 million yuan to 63 million yuan
ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 Pakistan's television regulator on Thursday banned a well-known talk show host for hate speech, after he hosted shows accusing liberal activists and others of blasphemy, an inflammatory allegation that could put their lives at risk.
Jan 26 Rogers Communications Inc, Canada's largest wireless provider by market share, reported a better-than-expected profit as it added more postpaid wireless and internet subscribers.