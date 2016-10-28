Oct 28 Hunan Dakang International Food and Agriculture

* Sees Q1 to Q3 net profit to increase by 480.5 percent to 519.2 percent, or to be 22.5 million yuan to 24 million yuan

* Says 2015 Q1 to Q3 net profit was 3.9 million yuan

* Says reason is included performance of unit Fiagril Ltda

