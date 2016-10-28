Oct 28 Dalian Tianbao Green Foods Co Ltd :

* Expects net profit for 2016 to increase by 5 percent to 20 percent, or to be 163.3 million yuan to 186.7 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 155.5 million yuan

* Comments that increased aquatic products business is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/n9kT4Q

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)