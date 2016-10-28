Oct 28 Techno Associe Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to inject capital of $5 million into its Mexico-based motor parts sale sub-subsidiary TECHNO ASSOCIE DE MEXICO,S.A.DE C.V., in Nov., due to increased demand in Mexico

* Says TECHNO ASSOCIE DE MEXICO is wholly owned directly by co's wholly owned unit T.A.AMERICA CORPORATION, and co will directly hold 60.9 percent stake after capital injection (still hold 100 percent stake in it indirectly)

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/le8DmH

