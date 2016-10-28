Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 28 Shinwa Art Auction Co Ltd :
* Says it formed a business and capital alliance with Hong Kong-based investment firm and its unit British Virgin Islands-based investment firm on Oct. 28
* Says it to invest in a China-based art investment management firm and to hold 40 percent stake in it
* Says it to issue 330,000 shares of the co (5.44 percent voting rights after issue) to the Hong Kong-based investment firm via private placement on Nov. 14 for 112.9 million yen in total
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/z0ulJP
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)