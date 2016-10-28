Oct 28 Fujian Star-net Communication Co., Ltd. :

* Says the co to set up 51.85-pct-owned network technology JV in Fujian, with registered capital of 30 million yuan and the new JV to buy 53.6 percent stake in Fujian-based network technology firm for 29.4 million yuan after the establishment

* Says its wholly owned unit plans to set up 60-pct-owned IT JV in Fujian, with registered capital of 13.5 million yuan and the new JV to buy 45 percent stake in Fujian-based IT firm for 13.5 million yuan

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/EBGsGy; goo.gl/A1wEq2; goo.gl/PPMnGE; goo.gl/yjupkJ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)